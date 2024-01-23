The wife of the billionaire heir to the fourth richest family in the United States buys ten lakefront houses in Minnesota for $ 2 million above market value and calls them all “garbage”: she owns four McLaren hypercars that she called “handleable art”

The wife of the heir to one of America’s richest families has been buying lakefront homes in Minnesota that she has called “pieces of shit.”

Kathy Cargill, who collects McLaren cars she calls “driveable art,” bought 10 homes through the LLC she manages in Park Point, a picturesque seven-mile neighborhood along the Lake Superior sandbar in Duluth, as well. known as Minnesota Point.

The homes were purchased for a total of $2 million above market value, the Star Tribune reported, raising suspicion and concern among locals who have no idea what their plans are for the area.

She is the wife of billionaire James Cargill II, one of the heirs of the largest private company in the United States, Cargill, Inc, which sells food and beauty products.

Park Point residents have expressed concern both about rising property taxes and why construction will be built exactly on the site of the homes, seven of which have already been demolished.

Adding to the mystery is Cargill’s secrecy surrounding the project: it has repeatedly refused to answer press questions about it and even threatened legal action against the St. Paul Pioneer Press newspaper.

However, she told the newspaper in December that the properties belonged to her and not to the broader Cargill family.

“The houses we bought were shit,” Cargill told the Duluth News. “I couldn’t imagine living in any of them.”

Brooks Anderson, 93, told the Duluth News Tribune that he fears the quiet enclave will become a “part-time playground for rich people.”

Longtime area resident Danny O’Neil received $825,000 for his 1,500-square-foot home, which was initially appraised at $370,000.

While he was happy about the generous payment, Cargill’s comment about the houses he bought did hurt.

“That was my home,” O’Neil told the New York Post. ‘It is a family home that is an old beach house. That [remark] It made me feel bad. No doubt he’s trying to justify taking her down. But give me a break.

O’Neill also claimed that Kathy told him she plans to build a “modest” home for her grandson, who is studying environmental science at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

All 10 homes were purchased in just one year, with a median price of about $477,000, and three more sales are rumored to be in the works, according to the Star Tribune.

Cargill is currently renovating a home in Park Point, which it purchased for $2.5 million in 2021. The other homes are clustered in two areas of the tract.

No construction permits have been issued so far, according to local reports.

The miles of beach along Park Point are open to the public, but the community is held together through its own neighborhood newsletter, an email listserv, and a community center.

Locals have told the Star Tribune that they want to protect the “unique, ecologically significant and beautiful place,” and the secretive nature of Cargill’s purchases, as well as his comments about the homes he purchased, are causing anxiety for many locals.

Cargill is known for its love of McLarens, which sell for more than $1 million each and can reach speeds of more than 200 mph.

The Cargills are the fourth richest family in the United States, with an estimated net worth of $47 million.

The family now numbers 14 billionaires, more than any other family in the world.

Cargill was founded in 1865 by William Wallace Cargill. It is headquartered in Minnesota and is the largest agricultural company in the world, producing and processing agricultural products, but also offering a variety of financial services.

Most of the family members have extremely private lives, and according to Forbes, many live on ranches and farms throughout Montana.

There are very few photographs of the family in the public sphere. Duncan MacMillan’s 1998 book, “The American Grain Family,” described the family as “very stubbornly private.”

The company’s common stock has been owned by descendants of William Cargill and his son-in-law John MacMillan for more than 140 years and six members of the family sit on its 17-person board of directors.

The family is made up of almost 100 members who together own about 90 percent of the company. The remaining ten percent is owned by employees through stock ownership plans and management-owned stock.