    (Update) Enemy air raid on “Hamili” forest area between the towns of Romine, Houmin al-Fawqa and Sarba

    NNA – Nabatieh ndash; NNA – Nabatieh – Israeli enemy warplanes carried out this afternoon an air raid targeting the ldquo;Hamilirdquo; woodland area located between the southern Lebanese towns of Romine, Houmin al-Fawqa and Sarba in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region, our correspondent reported on Tuesday.

    The enemy aircraft launched two missiles on the targeted area, the sounds of which were echoed throughout the Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah regions. Clouds of smoke rose from the area.

    The Israeli attack led to the destruction of a house completely, with no casualties reported.

