Helldivers 2 Galactic War gameplay detailed: complete missions, recover planets, rescue the galaxy

One of the key features of helldivers 2 It’s Galactic War. The territories of Super Earth are besieged on all fronts by monstrous enemies bent on destroying humanity’s way of life. From the war table aboard your ship, your team can watch the conflict unfold and participate in battles across the universe. Do your part to advance the front lines in the name of freedom and managed democracy.

The Hell Divers

Helldivers are the true heroes of Super Earth. As an elite soldier, you have the full power of Super Earth’s arsenal at your disposal. Use your deadly array of stratagems and weaponry to defend your colonists and liberate planets from enemy forces.

Rise through the ranks and take on increasingly difficult missions to solidify your place in Helldiver history, and if a Helldiver dies, that’s just a chance for another citizen to make their dream come true. Prosperity and freedom are your core values ​​and it is your privilege to spread them.

The enemy factions

Robotic automatons and insect-like Terminnds terrorize the citizens of Super Earth in the greatest conflict since the Helldiver’s last mobilization over a hundred years ago. Each faction operates differently and requires its own strategies (and stratagems) to deal with.

A Helldiver’s job is never done as more planets fall into the enemy’s clutches and the battle continues. Play your part in an evolving war to claim planets for Super Earth and spread democracy and freedom to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Conquer not only the enemies of Super Earth but also the elements themselves, as you face a host of environmental dangers on the surface of alien worlds.

Missions and operations

Join your comrades in arms and oversee the conflict together at the War Table.

Gather your squad around the Galactic War map and choose your mission.

Once you choose a planet, the War Table will allow you to choose an operation to participate in. Operations consist of up to three missions, with a variety of primary objectives, such as eradicating insect pests, destroying enemy supplies, and recovering valuable data.

You can strategize with your team and collaboratively create your loadouts to prepare for the challenge ahead.

Embark on a variety of different missions, from taking down high-value targets or launching missiles to attack the heart of enemy strongholds. As you fight on the front lines, keep your eyes open for possible resources and information you can bring to Super Earth’s investigators. Your progress contributes to the overall war effort and brings you closer to liberating that sector of the galaxy.

Super Earth depends on you. Get ready today: Hellpods will appear when helldivers 2 releases February 8th!

PSN account required. Game requires internet access and paid PlayStation Plus membership (sold separately) on PS5. PlayStation Plus membership is subject to a recurring subscription fee that is automatically charged until cancelled. Age restrictions apply. Full terms: play.st/psplus-usageterms.