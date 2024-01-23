Mike Tyson Baffled by Animated Host in Hilarious NPR Satire

Peacock/screengrab

Each episode of In the Know, a new stop-motion animated series that premieres on Peacock this Thursday, Jan. 25, features a handful of cameos by celebrities playing themselves.

Pop culture figures as varied as Jonathan Van Ness, Kaia Gerber, and Ken Burns appear on a Zoom screen to be interviewed by the show’s fictional NPR host Lauren Caspian, brilliantly voiced by Zach Woods, who co-created the show with his Silicon Valley collaborator Mike Judge and friend Brandon Gardner.

It’s this odd blend of animated characters and real celebrities that makes the show feel alive, as can be seen in the exclusive clip below. In it, the host becomes convinced Mike Tyson used “moody folk music” like Joni Mitchell’s Ladies of the Canyon to pump himself up before big fights.

