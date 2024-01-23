Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    NYPD Sergeant Charged With Manslaughter in Cooler Toss That Killed Fleeing Man

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , , , ,
    Reuters/Carlo Allegri

    An undercover New York Police Department sergeant was indicted Tuesday on a trio of serious charges related to the death of a fleeing suspect who was killed in a crash after the officer threw a cooler at his motorbike.

    Erik Duran, 36, has been suspended on unpaid leave since the Aug. 23 incident, amid heated debate over whether he should be held criminally liable for the death of 30-year-old Eric Duprey.

    Duran has been charged with manslaughter, assault, and criminally negligent homicide. If convicted on each charge, he could spend years in prison.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

