    Pilot dies when small plane crashes at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock

    LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas.- The pilot of a small plane died when it crashed at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, authorities said.

    The Cirrus SR 22 took off from the airport Sunday afternoon, airport officials said in a statement. The pilot declared an emergency and then crashed north of the airport’s cargo building, authorities said. The pilot was the only person on board.

    Little Rock police on Monday identified the pilot as William Cope, 62, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Cope was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the crash, airport officials said.

