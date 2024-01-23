Sven-Goran Eriksson smiles alongside his teammate as the terminally ill former England manager is hailed as “an inspiration” at a Swedish sporting event following a cancer diagnosis.

Sven-Goran Eriksson received a hero’s welcome when he attended a major gala event in Sweden, just weeks after revealing his cancer diagnosis.

The terminally ill former coach of the England football team was seen smiling alongside his teammate Yaniseth Alcides and his daughter Lina at the event. yesterday at Stockholm’s Friends Arena, where he was heralded as an “inspiration.”

This comes less than two weeks after the 75-year-old announced he had terminal cancer and He may only have months left, declaring: “I have to fight as long as possible.”

Sven’s smart attire and positive demeanor belied his diagnosis: he arrived dressed in a smart royal blue suit and tie and was seen hugging other attendees and shaking their hands.

He was invited on stage at the 2024 Sweden Sports Gala to address the crowd before presenting the Leader of the Year trophy.

His Panamanian teammate Alcides, a former nightclub dancer whom the Swedish managerial titan met during his time as coach of the Mexican national team in 2008-2009, also appeared in good spirits while accompanying Sven to the gala, wearing a low-cut black dress.

“Sven has always been a great source of inspiration,” said former Swedish national team captain Tommy Söderberg via Dagens Nyheter.

“With his innovative thinking and his new way of playing football, he has meant a lot to Swedish football. So it is very nice to have the opportunity to pay tribute to him for that,” added former Sweden national team goalkeeper Thomas Ravelli.

Swedish football director Sven-Goran ‘Svennis’ Eriksson with his partner Yaniseth Alcides during the Sports Gala 2024 at the Friends Arena Sports Gala in Sweden

Sven believes he has at best one year to live, but he is determined to enjoy what is left of his life. He appears in the photo with his partner Yaniseth Alcides, left.

The terminally ill former England coach surprised the football world with his cancer diagnosis.

Sven Goran Eriksson presents the Newcomer of the Year award during Idrottsgalan 2024, the annual Swedish sports gala, at the Friends Arena on January 22, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden

Sven Goran Eriksson presents the Newcomer of the Year award during Idrottsgalan 2024, the annual Swedish sports gala, at the Friends Arena on January 22, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden

Sven is pictured with his partner Yaniseth and their son in 2014.

Eriksson appears in the photo in 2014 with his partner.

Eriksson He fears he may have a year to live or, at worst, a little less after last year’s spectacular diagnosis.

He said earlier this month: “Everyone understands that I have a disease that is not good.” Everyone assumes it’s cancer and it is. But I have to fight as much as I can.’

When asked what the prognosis is, he told the Swedish newspaper radio station p1 which is ‘perhaps at best a year, at worst a little less, or at best even more’. You can’t be absolutely sure. It’s better not to think about it.’

There had been speculation about his health after he stopped working as sporting director of Karlstad in his native Sweden. He today revealed that he collapsed after a race last year and discovered that he was seriously ill, but is otherwise fit and healthy.

He said: ‘It’s not good. Everyone guessed it’s cancer and it is. But I have to fight as much as I can.

But you can trick your brain. See the positive in things, don’t get carried away by adversity, because this is, of course, the greatest adversity, but do something good with it.”

But he was determined to wear a big smile as he donned a navy suit for the black-tie ceremony.

Sven-Goran Eriksson (right) was all smiles while attending a major gala dinner in Sweden.

He went on stage to thank people for their good wishes before handing out the main awards.

Eriksson was hailed as an ‘inspiration’ during the night of the gala as he was a special guest

The 75-year-old received numerous tributes and the news of his diagnosis shook Sweden.

Sven told P1 that he had suddenly collapsed while running a 5km.

After consulting his doctors, it turned out that Eriksson had suffered a stroke and also had cancer.

He said: “They don’t know how long I had cancer, maybe a month or a year.”

In a brilliant coaching career, Sven was boss of IFK Gothenburg, Benfica, Roma, Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Lazio, Manchester City and Leicester City.

He was also manager of Mexico, Ivory Coast and the Philippines.

But while he spent five years in charge of England, he became the most famous football manager in the world.

Between 2001 and 2006 he guided the so-called “golden generation” of stars such as David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, but he never won the big trophy that was expected.

His tragic diagnosis came almost exactly 22 years after he resigned as Lazio coach earlier than expected to take up his coaching role in England.

Sven with his ex-partner Nancy Dell’olio, photographed together at a gala event in 2006.

The football coach was England coach between 2001 and 2006. Sven in the photo with David Beckham after being eliminated from the 2006 World Cup by Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Eriksson is determined to enjoy what is left of his life and that was evident in how much he enjoyed the gala dinner.

But there are still many things you would like to do.

Eriksson recently admitted that it would be his “dream” to manage Liverpool during their upcoming Legends charity match against Ajax in March.

Fans had called for the former England manager to be given the chance to manage the club after his terminal diagnosis was revealed.

And former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler later claimed that “the call had been received” to put Eriksson on the bench for the match.

Eriksson, who admitted he has around a year to live after being diagnosed with the disease, said that as a Liverpool fan he always wanted to manage the club.

And speaking on Good Morning Britian on Monday, TV show host Suzannah Reid asked Eriksson if he was aware that Liverpool fans had asked him to manage the team for the charity match and if “that was something he would like.” do”. ?’

He replied: ‘No, I didn’t know anything about that. I knew they had a charity game. In March I think so. And my son and I are invited to watch that game. That could be great and there will be a lot of good football players there.

‘But that I should be his manager? No, I’ve never heard that.