The Best Intimacy-Enhancing Games for Couples to Play This Valentine’s Day and Beyond

The cliché that communication is the foundation of any relationship may seem corny, but whether the relationship in question is romantic, platonic, familial, or professional, this platitude really does ring true. Being in a relationship, regardless of the stage or age, is a constant learning process. Although there’s no secret formula for cultivating the perfect partnership, there are tools and exercises to help nurture them. If you’re not really into the self-help book style of communicative improvement, allow me to suggest a more fun way to connect deeper with your partner: intimacy-enhancing card games.

My first introduction to adult relationship card games was with sex-pert and influencer Serena Kerragin’s perpetually sold-out Let’s F*cking Date game. This card game is designed to be played on a first date or early on in a relationship, but I played it with my now-husband last Valentine’s Day, and we both had a blast. The chemistry-boosting card game contains questions like “If you were a soup, what kind of soup would you be?” and “What’s one thing you’ve wanted to say to me but haven’t yet?” while her more R-rated spin-offs, Let’s F*cking Play and Let’s F*cking F*ck, naturally include more ‘intimate’ or risque prompts like “Tell me about a time you knew you wanted me,” and “What brings you the most physical pleasure?”

