    Ian Bailey, Ex-Journalist Suspected in Infamous Murder, Dead at 66

    Former British journalist Ian Bailey, who was long suspected and even convicted of the violent 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, has died.

    Bailey’s lawyer Frank Buttimer said in a statement that while his client had a severe heart condition, Buttimer “didn’t know he was terminally unwell.” Bailey was 66.

    The murder Bailey was suspected of committing attracted international attention because the victim was married to Daniel Toscan du Plantier, a well-known French film producer.

