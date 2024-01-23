Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snubs for Barbie are criticized as SEXISM by fans, while co-star Ryan Gosling IS nominated

Fury is mounting on social media after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed in their Oscar nominations for their film Barbie.
The Academy Awards nominations were announced with fanfare in Hollywood on Tuesday morning, but the two most prominent women involved in last year’s blockbuster were notably left out.
Greta didn’t get a nomination for best director this year and Margot, who played the title character, wasn’t nominated for best leading actress either.
The omissions drew special attention due to the fact that Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, was nominated for best supporting actor.
Some social media commentators began to point the finger at sexism, despite the fact that América Ferrera was nominated for best supporting actress for the same film.
‘Wait, Ryan Gosling was nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie wasn’t nominated for Barbie?!’ complained one livid fan on X
Ryan’s big musical number in the film, I’m Just Ken, is also up for an award. with the nomination honoring songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
Additionally, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell earned a nod for What Was I Made For?, another song written for Barbie.
‘Did Ryan Gosling, although deserving, get an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t?’ wrote one outraged fan on X.
“Completely demonstrating the point of the film in 20 f***ing 24, you can’t make this up,” the social media user added, referring to the film’s feminist themes.
‘Wait, Ryan Gosling was nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie wasn’t nominated for Barbie? And Greta was rejected for Best Director?!?! What a way to justify the literal plot of the movie,” another X user wrote, echoing the theme.
A third complained: “If Ryan deserved a nomination then Margot certainly deserved it, the fact she didn’t win isn’t the point.” It almost seems as if the Academy deliberately played with the theme of the film to get people talking. The #Oscars haven’t been about who really deserves it in a long time.’
Although Margot is not nominated for best leading actress, the film itself is nominated for best picture, which means that she has, in fact, been nominated as a producer.
Greta and her husband Noah Baumbach are also jointly nominated this year for writing the screenplay adapted from Barbie.
X, formerly known as Twitter, erupted in outrage over the snubs.
Margot has previously been nominated for two Oscars: best leading actress for her 2017 film I, Tonya, a biopic of Tonya Harding, and best supporting actress for the 2020 film Bombshell, which dramatized the story of the sex scandals of FoxNews.
Meanwhile, Greta was previously nominated for an Oscar for best director for her 2017 film Lady Bird, which marked her first solo time directing a feature film.
She was also nominated for the screenplay for that film, as well as the screenplay for her next feature, the 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women.
In a recent interview, Margot revealed that she harbors ambitions to one day follow in Greta’s footsteps and become a director herself.
“I really want to direct,” he said. Deadline. “I have felt that he wanted to direct for the last seven years. But I have always seen it as a privilege, not a right.
She reflected: “I have been slowly working toward the feeling that I have earned the right to lead, and I feel like I am now getting closer to that feeling.”
Complete Oscar 2024 nominations list: See who received nominations for this year’s Academy Awards
best image
American fiction
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
The remains
Flower Moon Killers
Teacher
oppenheimer
Past Lives
poor things
The area of interest
best director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, The Moonflower Killers
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Actress in a leading role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Moonflower Killers
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Teacher
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper, Teacher
Colmán Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Remains
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American fiction
Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Actor in a supporting role
Sterling K. Brown, American fiction
Robert De Niro, The Moonflower Killers
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
animated feature film
The boy and the heron
Elementary
nimona
Robot dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Cinematography
Count
Flower Moon Killers
Teacher
oppenheimer
poor things
Original screenplay
Anatomy of a fall
The remains
Teacher
May December
Past Lives
Adapted script
American fiction
Barbie
oppenheimer
poor things
The area of interest
Achievement in production design
Barbie
Flower Moon Killers
Napoleon
oppenheimer
poor things
Achievement in sound
The creator
Teacher
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
oppenheimer
The area of interest
Original song
‘The Fire Within’ by Flamin’ Hot
Barbie’s ‘I’m Just Ken’
‘It Never Gone’ by the American Symphony
‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’ by Killers of the Flower Moon
‘What was I made for?’ from barbie
Original score
American fiction
Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny
Flower Moon Killers
oppenheimer
poor things
Live action short film
The after
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red white and blue
The wonderful story of Henry Sugar
animated short film
Letter to a pig
95 senses
Our uniform
Pachyderm
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: the people’s president
The eternal memory
four daughters
kill a tiger
20 days in Mariupol
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of book banning
The Little Rock Barber
Island in the middle
The ultimate repair shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
YoInternational Feature Film
Io Capitan, Italy
Perfect days, Japan
Snow Society, Spain
Teachers’ lounge, Germany
The Area of Interest, United Kingdom
Makeup and Hairdressing
Golda
Teacher
oppenheimer
poor things
snow society
Achievement in costume design
Barbie
Flower Moon Killers
Napoleon
oppenheimer
poor things
Achievement in film editing
Anatomy of a fall
The remains
Flower Moon Killers
oppenheimer
poor things
Visual effects
The creator
Godzilla minus one
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon