Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snubs for Barbie are criticized as SEXISM by fans, while co-star Ryan Gosling IS nominated

Fury is mounting on social media after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed in their Oscar nominations for their film Barbie.

The Academy Awards nominations were announced with fanfare in Hollywood on Tuesday morning, but the two most prominent women involved in last year’s blockbuster were notably left out.

Greta didn’t get a nomination for best director this year and Margot, who played the title character, wasn’t nominated for best leading actress either.

The omissions drew special attention due to the fact that Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, was nominated for best supporting actor.

Some social media commentators began to point the finger at sexism, despite the fact that América Ferrera was nominated for best supporting actress for the same film.

‘Wait, Ryan Gosling was nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie wasn’t nominated for Barbie?!’ complained one livid fan on X

Ryan’s big musical number in the film, I’m Just Ken, is also up for an award. with the nomination honoring composers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Additionally, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell earned a nod for What Was I Made For?, another song written for Barbie.

‘Did Ryan Gosling, although deserving, get an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t?’ wrote one outraged fan on X.

“Completely demonstrating the point of the film in 20 f***ing 24, you can’t make this up,” the social media user added, referring to the film’s feminist themes.

‘Wait, Ryan Gosling was nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie wasn’t nominated for Barbie? And Greta was rejected for Best Director?!?! What a way to justify the literal plot of the movie,” another X user wrote, echoing the theme.

A third complained: “If Ryan deserved a nomination then Margot certainly deserved it, the fact she didn’t win isn’t the point.” It almost seems as if the Academy deliberately played with the theme of the film to get people talking. The #Oscars haven’t been about who really deserves it in a long time.’

Although Margot is not nominated for best leading actress, the film itself is nominated for best picture, which means that she has, in fact, been nominated as a producer.

Greta and her husband Noah Baumbach are also jointly nominated this year for writing the screenplay adapted from Barbie.

X, formerly known as Twitter, erupted in outrage over the snubs.

Margot has previously been nominated for two Oscars: best leading actress for her 2017 film I, Tonya, a biopic of Tonya Harding, and best supporting actress for the 2020 film Bombshell, which dramatized the story of the sex scandals of FoxNews.

Meanwhile, Greta was previously nominated for an Oscar for best director for her 2017 film Lady Bird, which marked her first solo time directing a feature film.

She was also nominated for the screenplay for that film, as well as the screenplay for her next feature, the 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel Little Women.

In a recent interview, Margot revealed that she harbors ambitions to one day follow in Greta’s footsteps and become a director herself.

“I really want to direct,” he said. Deadline. “I have felt that he wanted to direct for the last seven years. But I have always seen it as a privilege, not a right.

She reflected: “I have been slowly working toward the feeling that I have earned the right to lead, and I feel like I am now getting closer to that feeling.”