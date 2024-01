Some 160,000 Palestinian workers used to cross over into Israel from the West Bank every day, the vast majority of them construction workers. But ever since the Hamas-led attack on October 7, they have been banned from entering, plunging many into unemployment and poverty. And for Israel too, it’s been a massive financial hit. FRANCE 24’s Catherine Norris Trent, Ludovic de Foucaud and Mohamed Farhat report.

