Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    Dakota Johnson Defends Her Weird Sleep Habits: ‘I’m Not a Monster’

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Dakota Johnson Defends Her Weird Sleep Habits: ‘I’m Not a Monster’

    Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

    Newly minted Marvel star Dakota Johnson is one of our most reliably charming celebrities, thanks to her refusal to ever apologize for her Hollywood “nepo baby” status, wry sense of humor, and sweet straightforwardness. And now, the actress has expertly carried on her streak of knockout talk show appearances by addressing her viral sleeping habits.

    During an interview on The Tonight Show on Monday night, the Madame Web star addressed a recent viral brouhaha after she told The Wall Street Journal that she could “easily” sleep for 14 hours a night. The ensuing discourse was predictable: what a spoiled, A-list princess; regular folk could never afford to slumber for so long!

    “What’s the deal?” host Jimmy Fallon asked her. “You like to sleep 14 hours a night?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turkish lawmakers approve Sweden’s bid to join NATO, leaving Hungary as last holdout

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Ski-Helicopter Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 4 in Critical Condition in Canada

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Man Accused of Killing Wife in 1991 in Virginia Captured in Costa Rica After Over 30 Years on the Run

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Turkish lawmakers approve Sweden’s bid to join NATO, leaving Hungary as last holdout

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Ski-Helicopter Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 4 in Critical Condition in Canada

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Man Accused of Killing Wife in 1991 in Virginia Captured in Costa Rica After Over 30 Years on the Run

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pamela Anderson becomes the new owner of a skin care company

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy