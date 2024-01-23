Dakota Johnson Defends Her Weird Sleep Habits: ‘I’m Not a Monster’

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Newly minted Marvel star Dakota Johnson is one of our most reliably charming celebrities, thanks to her refusal to ever apologize for her Hollywood “nepo baby” status, wry sense of humor, and sweet straightforwardness. And now, the actress has expertly carried on her streak of knockout talk show appearances by addressing her viral sleeping habits.

During an interview on The Tonight Show on Monday night, the Madame Web star addressed a recent viral brouhaha after she told The Wall Street Journal that she could “easily” sleep for 14 hours a night. The ensuing discourse was predictable: what a spoiled, A-list princess; regular folk could never afford to slumber for so long!

“What’s the deal?” host Jimmy Fallon asked her. “You like to sleep 14 hours a night?”

