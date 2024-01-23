Trump Loses Latest Bid to Lift Gag Order in Election Subversion Case

Reuters/Mike Segar

A federal appeals court handed Donald Trump another loss Tuesday, denying his request to lift a partial gag order restricting his ability to speak publicly about witnesses involved in his election-subversion case.

The gag order has prevented Trump from publicly attacking key figures in the case, and Trump’s twice gone to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to ask that they reconsider—a request that was first shot down via a 68-page opinion in December.

The judges who rejected Trump’s latest appeal—Patricia Millett, Nina Pillard, and Bradley Garcia, all Democratic appointees—indicated they denied Trump’s request because his rhetoric could sway or intimidate witnesses.

