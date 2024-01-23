San Diego Mayor Declares State of Emergency

SAN DIEGO (Office of the Mayor) – Mayor Todd Gloria declared a state of emergency in the City of San Diego due to the impacts of substantial rainfall. He issued the following statement:

“I have declared a State of Emergency in the City of San Diego due to the extreme rainfall and flash flooding that’s occurred across our city.”

“We have activated the City’s Emergency Operations Center, and our emergency responders will continue to address the impacts around the clock. The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Lincoln High School for residents who have been displaced by the flooding.”

“I strongly urge residents to please avoid any flooded areas and any unnecessary travel.”

