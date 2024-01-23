Beloved ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Host Charles Osgood Dies at 91

Mario Ruiz/Getty Images

Charles Osgood, the beloved host of CBS Sunday Morning and The Osgood File, died from dementia on Tuesday at his home in New Jersey, his family said. He was 91.

Osgood was a gifted writer, musician, and CBS’s unofficial poet-in-residence for his 50 year career.

He began working at CBS in 1967, hosting The Osgood File, where he provided exacting, often rhyming, commentary on the day’s news up to four times a day, five days a week for 46 years. It was there that he coined the catchphrase, “I’ll see you on the radio.”

