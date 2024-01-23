L.A. Times Guts its D.C. Bureau on Day of New Hampshire Primary

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Included in Tuesday’s sweeping layoffs at the Los Angeles Times that saw the paper axe 20 percent of its newsroom was its D.C. bureau chief and her deputy—just hours before polls close in New Hampshire for a pivotal GOP primary.

Kimbriell Kelly shared the news to X just after noon, writing, “I was laid off today. Winning a Pulitzer was one honor of my life. Another, leading the Washington Bureau as its first person of color and only second woman.”

Also laid off was Kelly’s deputy bureau chief, Nick Baumann, who said he was hired last year to lead the paper’s coverage of the 2024 election. It’s unclear how the duo’s firing will impact the Times’ coverage of the New Hampshire primary and the ones that follow, but it underscores the widespread nature of the Times layoffs, which impacted 115 journalists in total.

