Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    L.A. Times Guts its D.C. Bureau on Day of New Hampshire Primary

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , ,
    L.A. Times Guts its D.C. Bureau on Day of New Hampshire Primary

    Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

    Included in Tuesday’s sweeping layoffs at the Los Angeles Times that saw the paper axe 20 percent of its newsroom was its D.C. bureau chief and her deputy—just hours before polls close in New Hampshire for a pivotal GOP primary.

    Kimbriell Kelly shared the news to X just after noon, writing, “I was laid off today. Winning a Pulitzer was one honor of my life. Another, leading the Washington Bureau as its first person of color and only second woman.”

    Also laid off was Kelly’s deputy bureau chief, Nick Baumann, who said he was hired last year to lead the paper’s coverage of the 2024 election. It’s unclear how the duo’s firing will impact the Times’ coverage of the New Hampshire primary and the ones that follow, but it underscores the widespread nature of the Times layoffs, which impacted 115 journalists in total.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turkish lawmakers approve Sweden’s bid to join NATO, leaving Hungary as last holdout

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Ski-Helicopter Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 4 in Critical Condition in Canada

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Man Accused of Killing Wife in 1991 in Virginia Captured in Costa Rica After Over 30 Years on the Run

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Turkish lawmakers approve Sweden’s bid to join NATO, leaving Hungary as last holdout

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Ski-Helicopter Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 4 in Critical Condition in Canada

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Man Accused of Killing Wife in 1991 in Virginia Captured in Costa Rica After Over 30 Years on the Run

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pamela Anderson becomes the new owner of a skin care company

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy