    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pamela Anderson becomes the new owner of a skin care company

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pamela Anderson becomes the new owner of a skin care company

    The former Baywatch star is the new owner of vegan and cruelty-free skincare company Sonsie Beauty. “I am happy to share that as of today I have officially joined @sonsieskin as co-founder and new owner,” she shared in an Instagram video on Monday. “Sonsie is an emerging, beautiful, vegan and cruelty-free skincare company… with an important message that I want to help share with the world.” Pamela, 56, has made headlines in recent years for her minimal approach to beauty. She has been makeup-free since her longtime makeup artist Alexis Vogel died in 2019.

