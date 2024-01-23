Man Accused of Killing Wife in 1991 in Virginia Captured in Costa Rica After Over 30 Years on the Run

Fairfax County, VA (FCPD / News Release) – After three decades on the run, an estranged husband wanted for a 1991 murder in Fairfax County was arrested as he attempted to enter Costa Rica.

On April 30, 1991, officers responded to the 3100 block of Cofer Road in West Falls Church for a stabbing. Ana Jurado, 24, was found suffering from trauma to the upper body. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel declared Ana deceased at the scene.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Jose Lazaro Cruz, 24, her estranged husband, was identified as the perpetrator. On May 10, 1991, detectives secured a felony murder warrant for Cruz. However, he managed to evade arrest by fleeing to El Salvador.

In 1999, FCPD detectives continued their pursuit of justice and traveled to El Salvador to locate Jose Lazaro Cruz. During this trip, they gathered crucial information regarding Lazaro Cruz’s whereabouts and their meticulous efforts continued to lay the foundation for a thorough investigation.

In 2022, the Department of Justice informed detectives that Lazaro Cruz had been apprehended while crossing into Costa Rica from Nicaragua. Costa Rican authorities detained Lazaro Cruz. After a year-and-a-half-long effort, it was confirmed that Lazaro Cruz would be brought back to face charges in Fairfax County. On January 18, he was surrendered to U.S. Marshals Service custody and extradited to the United States.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in securing the arrest and extradition of Lazaro Cruz from Costa Rica.

