Ski-Helicopter Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 4 in Critical Condition in Canada

On Monday, January 22, 2024, the Terrace Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were alerted to a helicopter crash approximately 50 km northwest of Terrace, BC.

The helicopters were engaged in a heliskiing operation in the rugged backcountry, each carrying numerous passengers. Communication was lost with one of the helicopters, leading to the discovery of a crash site in a snow field. Tragically, three out of the seven individuals on board the helicopter did not survive the crash.

The other two helicopters were utilized to transport the remaining four passengers from the crash site, where they were met by emergency response teams from BC Ambulance Service and Terrace Fire Rescue. The injured individuals were then taken to the hospital, with reported serious injuries.

Multiple investigative agencies, including the BC Coroners Service, Transport Safety Board (TSB), WorkSafe BC, and the Terrace RCMP, are engaged in probing the circumstances surrounding the crash.

As of now, the names and hometowns of the deceased are being withheld as authorities work to notify next of kin.

