CHELSEA RATINGS: Cole Palmer roamed around in his trademark style and Axel Disasi had fun at right back in the 6-1 thrashing of Middlesbrough… but which Blues star scored just 5/10?

Chelsea carried out a demolition job at Middlesbrough to fight their way into the Carabao Cup final.

Trailing 1-0 in the first leg, Mauricio Pochettino’s team arrived at Wembley with a resounding 6-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer, as he has done so many times this season, scored twice, while Axel Disasi was another to impress as the young defender scored.

It was a punishing night for Middlesbrough but it was all down to the Chelsea team who, for the first time in a long time, clicked from back to front.

Mail Sport’s ADRIAN KAJUMBA was in position at Stamford Bridge to qualify Pochettino’s Blues…

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1)

Djordje Petrovic 7

Matched Rogers’ initial effort with a strong save low to his right, but he had no answer to the Boro striker’s late effort.

Axel Disasi 8

He was back on duty at right back but enjoyed his night. His run and cross led to the first goal and he scored the third himself.

Thiago Silva 7

He had some difficult moments against Rogers, even when he was booked, but he also showed his experience in dealing with Boro’s danger.

Levi Colwill 7

It took little time to find passing range, but it was a good complement for Silva. From time to time it was necessary to show recovery qualities to rescue Chelsea.

Ben Chilwell 8

First start since September and set the tone with the first races behind. Bad luck not getting a penalty and the key to the first goal.

Moisés Caicedo 7

Orderly midfield area in front of the defense. Quietly effective, he kept things simple and often in the right place at the right time.

Enzo Fernandez 8

Scored one could have had two. He put in a fair amount of defensive work and chipped in with eye-catching attacking contributions.

Raheem Sterling 7.5

The best moment was the selflessness he showed in the goal that put Chelsea on their way. It was a repeated threat.

Cole Palmer 8.5

He wandered around with characteristic style and was always looking to open Boro. He got his reward with two well scored goals.

Mykhailo Mudryk 5

It’s not your night. Hooked on the break. He was booked after Chilwell’s penalty appeal and things didn’t improve much.

Armando Broja6

In the danger area when the first two goals were scored but he didn’t have the telling finishing touch. He can consider himself a bit unlucky on that front.

Substitutes:

Noni Madueke (for Mudryk 46) 7

Alfie Gilchrist (for Chilwell 65) 6

Conor Gallagher (for Broja 65) 6

Carney Chukwuemeka (for Caicedo 72) 6.5

Leo Castledine (for £85)

Unused subs: Bergstrom, Curd, Badiashile, Washington.

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino 7.5