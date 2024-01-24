Customers discover a “fatal” design flaw in Tesla’s $80,000 Cybertruck that could result in passengers’ fingers being cut off, and has been dubbed the “guillotine effect.”

New owners of Tesla’s sleek, stainless steel Cybertruck may want to watch their fingers close the EV’s doors and its front trunk.

Reviewers have conducted a now-viral “carrot test” and other experiments with sausages, bananas and other suitable substitutes for soft human appendages, discovering a gruesome “guillotine effect” in the process.

‘I’m just going to close the door like a normal person closes it. Nothing too difficult,” said one reviewer just before gently showing the Cybertruck’s driver’s side door and cutting the ends of two large, hearty carrots.

The new angular vehicle’s hack and slash made for a stark contrast to some of its electric rivals, such as Rivian’s R1T, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, and even Tesla’s own Model X.

In fact, unlike the Cybertruck, Rivian’s R1T comes with anti-pinch sensors integrated along its front trunk, designed to present this kind of amputation horror.

Owners of Tesla’s sleek, stainless steel Cybertruck may want to watch their fingers close the electric vehicle’s doors and its front trunk. Reviewers have performed a “carrot test” for soft human appendages and discovered a gruesome “guillotine effect” in the process.

The tests, carried out by the Out of Spec reviews team (above), showed that many electric vehicles can be risky to people’s appendages and their food products, when they become trapped between the closing tailgate and the body of the vehicle .

“You might want to be careful with the Cybertruck,” as a TikTok user @molesrcool Put it on. “You could end up losing them.”

The tests, carried out by the team of Out of specification Reviews showed that many electric vehicles can be dangerous to people’s limbs and their food when they become trapped between the closing tailgate and the body of the vehicle.

But the same cannot be said for other closures, such as car doors, truck tailgates and so-called ‘frunks’ (truck fronts), where the Rivian R1T proved to be the safest of the current class of EV trucks.

Anti-pinch sensors and sensorless anti-tilt latches have been an increasingly common feature of vehicles since the early 2000s, particularly with automatic windows, making the features absent on the Cybertruck unusual.

An August 2016 Tesla software update infamously removed pinch sensor functionality on the Model X’s futuristic gullwing doors, to prevent “ghost detections.”

“Some Model Automotive news he pointed out at the time.

But what has made the Cybertruck uniquely more dangerous is that, as critics have noted, the vehicle’s sleek steel body lacks radii at the edges of its panels.

‘“Tesla ultimately decided to make the Cybertruck’s body panels from 1.8mm thick stainless steel sheets, which are not folded into a hem at the edges,” noted a Notebook Check technical writer, “leaving a sharper edge.” than normal.”

“When two of these thin, relatively sharp panels are brought together so closely, they could present problems for anything that gets in their way.”

What has made the Cybertruck uniquely more dangerous is that, as critics have noted, the vehicle’s sleek steel body lacks radii at the edges of its panels. The Cybertruck’s body panels are made of 1.8mm thick stainless steel sheets, which are not bent or folded at the edges.

“When this front trunk is open you get a sharp corner of basically perfectly cut stainless steel and then the trunk doesn’t have proper pinch detection,” TikTok user. @molesrcool explained in his assessment of the new video ‘carrot test’.

Musk handed the first keys to the Cybertruck to owners on November 30 during a livestreamed event held at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

The CEO seemed in good spirits as he watched steel-plated electric vehicles take to a stage before inviting each person to sit in his new van, despite launching into an expletive-filled outburst directed at advertisers who pulled out of X on yesterday.

Moments after the livestream ended, Tesla updated its website with new prices, showing that the Cybertuck has nearly doubled in price from $39,999 to $60,990.

The steel-plated vehicle features a six-foot-long, four-foot-wide bed that can carry up to 2,5000 pounds, a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds and a ground clearance of 17 inches.

Musk said the Cybertruck’s body is made of a stainless steel alloy developed by Tesla.

Stainless steel, Musk said, does not suffer from corrosion and does not need painting, but can still be mass produced.

The starting price wasn’t the only one that increased: the all-wheel drive now costs $79,990 and the Cyberbeast costs $99,990.

DailyMail.com contacted Tesla, which disbanded its US media relations team in October 2020, for comment.

This article will be modified if the company responds.