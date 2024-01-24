Britney Spears says she loves “making people uncomfortable” after it was reported she upset hotel guests by going topless.

<!–

Britney Spears says she loves to “make people uncomfortable” as she shared her latest post on social media following a report that she was banned from a luxury hotel after disturbing guests.

Sun reports that the Four Seasons in Westlake Village has issued Spears, 42, a temporary ban after receiving guest complaints about her going topless in the pool and other strange behavior.

But on Tuesday, Britney shared two silent videos of herself posing in a flirty gold dress while making a comment about making others uncomfortable.

“Awkward silence… I love making people uncomfortable… Here’s to gold,” she captioned the post.

Britney, who recently declared that she will “never return to the music industry,” has reportedly been kicked out of the Four Seasons in Westlake Village several times over the past year.

A source told the outlet: “Britney has been going to the Four Seasons in Westlake Village for years, but lately she’s been giving the staff a headache.”

‘Last year, they banned her from the hotel, they unbanned her and now they banned her again.

“Some guests have complained that she goes topless by the pool and makes them feel uncomfortable, and her behavior is often strange and annoying.

“Staff have talked about it throughout the hotel and it’s really unfortunate, but right now he’s not allowed to be there, let alone in the spa.”

DailyMail.com has contacted a hotel representative and Britney for comment.

The hotel is not far from Britney’s mansion in neighboring Thousand Oaks and rooms cost between $500 and $1,000 a night, according to The Sun.

It comes more than 10 years after Britney was allegedly kicked out of the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

TMZ reported in 2008 that Britney had been banned from the property in part because guests complained about the service she provided to the hotel.

The Sun article comes after Spears angrily denied two reports that she is currently working on her 10th album and claimed she had recruited Julia Michaels and Charli XCX to help her as songwriters.

‘Just to be clear, most of the news is rubbish!’ Spears began her post earlier this month, adding, “They keep saying I’m going to random people to make a new album…I’m never coming back to the music industry!”

It appeared that Spears was referencing two reports from The US Sun and PageSix that claimed the Toxic singer had begun working on a new record, which would have been her first album in eight years.

Far from releasing music, Spears stated in her post that she now prefers life behind the spotlight, working as a ghostwriter for other pop stars.

‘When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!! For those of you who have read my book, there are a lot of things you don’t know about me… I’ve written over 20 songs for other people in the last two years!!!’ She explained.

‘I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!! People also say that MY BOOK WAS PUBLISHED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that is far from the truth… have you read the news these days? I’m so LOVED and blessed!!!’

Among the songs Spears has written for other artists are Whiplash by Selena Gomez and Follow Me by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Their last studio album called Glory was released in 2016.