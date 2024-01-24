Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    News

    BREAKING: Passaic County, NJ Sheriff Kills Self Inside Local Restaurant: Reports

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    BREAKING: Passaic County, NJ Sheriff Kills Self Inside Local Restaurant: Reports

    NEW JERSEY – Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik has tragically passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Turkish restaurant in northern New Jersey on Tuesday, according to WNBC.

    The incident occurred at the Toros restaurant situated on Hazel Street in Clifton, the report said. The restaurant is currently closed and there is a large police presence at the scene.

    Family members, alongside prominent political and law enforcement figures, have been informed of the incident.

    The post BREAKING: Passaic County, NJ Sheriff Kills Self Inside Local Restaurant: Reports appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Geelong nurse accused of raping patient recovering from surgery at St John of God Hospital

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Revealed: 300,000 Britons who have NEVER smoked use disposable vapes

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    7 luxury handbags to consider for 2024 if you don’t want the same Bottega Veneta as everyone else

    Jan 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Geelong nurse accused of raping patient recovering from surgery at St John of God Hospital

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Revealed: 300,000 Britons who have NEVER smoked use disposable vapes

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    7 luxury handbags to consider for 2024 if you don’t want the same Bottega Veneta as everyone else

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Netflix just threw shade at Amazon’s Prime Video: We didn’t ‘force’ people to watch ads

    Jan 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy