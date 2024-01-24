BREAKING: Passaic County, NJ Sheriff Kills Self Inside Local Restaurant: Reports

NEW JERSEY – Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik has tragically passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Turkish restaurant in northern New Jersey on Tuesday, according to WNBC.

The incident occurred at the Toros restaurant situated on Hazel Street in Clifton, the report said. The restaurant is currently closed and there is a large police presence at the scene.

Family members, alongside prominent political and law enforcement figures, have been informed of the incident.

