    ‘Barbie’s’ Ryan Gosling Sounds Off on Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Oscar Snubs

    If you ask Ryan Gosling, the Oscar nominations are just a brutal reminder of the all-powerful patriarchy that the Barbie movie couldn’t quite vanquish.

    Despite Gosling receiving Best Supporting Actor nomination and the film scoring a Best Picture nod, Barbie star Margot Robbie failed to garner a nomination, as did director Greta Gerwig. The billion-dollar grosser managed to captivate both audiences and critics with its heartfelt, cartoonish approach to the iconic doll, and many expected Robbie and Gerwig to score easy noms.

    In a statement, Gosling—whose “I’m Just Ken” is also nominated for Best Original Song—said he’s “extremely honored” to receive the nomination, “but there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

