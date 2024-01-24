Hunter Biden’s ‘Sugar Brother’ Spars with GOP-Led Committee

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The full transcript of show-business attorney Kevin Morris’s testimony last week before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee—where he spoke for close to six hours about his ongoing friendship with Hunter Biden— was released Tuesday, revealing no damning revelations against either President Joe Biden or his son.

The entertainment lawyer did acknowledge that he loaned the first son nearly $5 million—an act that led to Fox News dubbing him Hunter’s “sugar brother”—but repeatedly bristled at the suggestion of impropriety made by a number of Congressional Republicans.

“I can loan money to whomever I want,” Morris said at one point, while maintaining that President Biden had nothing to do with his relationship with Hunter. “This is America, and in this country there is no prohibition against helping a friend in need, despite the incapacity of some to imagine such a thing.”

