7 luxury handbags to consider for 2024 if you don’t want the same Bottega Veneta as everyone else

Luxury handbags can be the ultimate fashion piece to quietly flaunt your style and status.But you likely don’t want to carry the same purse as everyone else.Designers like Khaite, Isabel Marant, and The Row all have options that stand out from the rest.

There are countless luxury handbags in the world — but it seems like everyone carries the same designs.

How many friends of yours own Neverfull totes from Louis Vuitton? Or maybe you know multiple people who carry the same Loewe Puzzle bags and quilted Bottega Veneta purses.

Whichever style is popular in your circle, it’s understandable that you might want to stand out.

So here are a few options to help you quietly flaunt your style and status without blending into the crowd.

Andres Gallardo has the best options for maximalist fashion. The Flap Mini Rabbit Head bag by Andres Gallardo. Andres Gallardo Leather bags have been everywhere in recent months, but none stand out quite like the Flap Mini purses from Spanish brand Andres Gallardo. Each is crafted with a porcelain animal head attached to the front flap — most commonly a white rabbit with long ears — giving the bag a unique texture and a bit of character. The mini bag, which costs 395 euros, or about $430, is sold in varying neutral shades, though the Tomato colorway might be the most eye-catching. If clutches are more your style, The Row has a standout style. The EW Austin bag from The Row. The Row The Row — a designer brand created by Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen — is the epitome of quiet luxury. Each of its pieces looks elegant, understated, and chic, without any logos or frills calling for attention. And the brand’s EW Austin bag is the perfect example. Retailing for $2,250, the black clutch is crafted from leather and has invisible magnets that keep it clasped together. The style is so popular that it sold out on the brand’s website, but it’s still available from retailers like Mytheresa. Moncler’s Legere bags are ideal for those on the go. The Legere crossbody bag from Moncler. Moncler Picture an it-girl running through New York City on a cold winter day. Can’t you envision them carrying a designer puffer bag in a baby-pink shade? The Legere crossbody is exactly that. It’s soft in color, costs $525, and is a smaller version of the designer brand’s classic tote — meaning it’s similar but not exactly like every other person’s Moncler. And it’s made from water-repellent nylon, so no worries if it snows or rains. Hearts are a popular motif this year. The Heart tote bag from Coperni. Coperni Chances are that you’ve been seeing jewelry, Le Creuset cookware, and pasta all shaped like hearts across your TikTok feed lately — and the trend has nothing to do with Valentine’s Day. If so, the Heart tote from Coperni might be for you. It’s truly massive and can fit your daily essentials, but it’s also bold and expensive enough to be an everyday statement purse. It costs $540 and is currently sold in six colorways. Everyone wants a Telfar tote, so they’re missing out on the brand’s round purses. The Round Circle bag from Telfar. Telfar It’s famously difficult to purchase tote bags from Telfar, the massively popular designer brand by Telfar Clemens. Even a quick scroll through the brand’s website shows that most of its inventory is out of stock. For that reason alone, it’s worth considering one of the brand’s $567 Circle bags. There are currently 10 color options, and they’re all available to buy. The bags also feature the famous Telfar “T” monogram, helping you quietly brag to everyone that you scored one of the designer pieces. If you want to look cool and trendy with a pop of color, Isabel Marant’s bags might be for you. The Oskan Moon bag from Isabel Marant. Isabel Marant Specifically, the designer’s Oskan Moon shoulder bags are a good choice. They retail for $990 and are sold in four fun colors, from purple to emerald green. The bags are also made from calf suede, which adds a unique texture that will stand out from the classic leather bags that are everywhere this year. Khaite is the ultimate it-girl brand that celebrities love. The August Hobo bag from Khaite. Khaite You might have seen Taylor Swift wearing a Khaite miniskirt (backward) or Hailey Bieber wearing a designer coat from the brand. They’re just two celebrities who can’t get enough of the New York City-based brand, so you’ll be in good company if you invest in one of its bags. The August Hobo purse, in particular, is a unique option for 2024. It’s pricey at $2,400, but its caramel-colored leather and long, half-moon shape are sharply distinctive.

