Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    News

    Journalist Captures Horrific Moment Gaza Civilian Is Shot Dead After Giving Interview

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Journalist Captures Horrific Moment Gaza Civilian Is Shot Dead After Giving Interview

    Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

    A Gazan with his hands raised in the air was shot dead minutes after speaking to a British journalist on Tuesday, according to ITV News.

    Ramzi Abu Sahloul, a 51-year-old merchant of children’s clothes, was among a group of five men “doing their utmost to appear non-threatening” to combatants engaged in a skirmish nearby, according to John Irvine, a foreign correspondent for the network.

    Irvine explained in his broadcast that the group, who were waving a large white flag, were trying to reach Abu Sahloul’s mother and brother, who were in a house near the combat zone.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    How Australians will be affected by the Prime Minister’s third phase of tax cuts

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Donald Trump is projected to WIN the 2024 New Hampshire Republican primary: Former president defeats Nikki Haley in first sweep of two early voting states in nearly 50 years

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Trump wins New Hampshire primary minutes after polls close

    Jan 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    How Australians will be affected by the Prime Minister’s third phase of tax cuts

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Donald Trump is projected to WIN the 2024 New Hampshire Republican primary: Former president defeats Nikki Haley in first sweep of two early voting states in nearly 50 years

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Trump wins New Hampshire primary minutes after polls close

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Joe Biden wins primary election in New Hampshire despite not even being on the ballot

    Jan 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy