Journalist Captures Horrific Moment Gaza Civilian Is Shot Dead After Giving Interview

Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

A Gazan with his hands raised in the air was shot dead minutes after speaking to a British journalist on Tuesday, according to ITV News.

Ramzi Abu Sahloul, a 51-year-old merchant of children’s clothes, was among a group of five men “doing their utmost to appear non-threatening” to combatants engaged in a skirmish nearby, according to John Irvine, a foreign correspondent for the network.

Irvine explained in his broadcast that the group, who were waving a large white flag, were trying to reach Abu Sahloul’s mother and brother, who were in a house near the combat zone.

Read more at The Daily Beast.