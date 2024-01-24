Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    News

    How Australians will be affected by the Prime Minister’s third phase of tax cuts

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , ,
    How Australians will be affected by the Prime Minister’s third phase of tax cuts

    Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell explains how Australians will be affected by the Prime Minister’s changes to the third phase of tax cuts. He revealed on Wednesday that the once-promised new high-income limit of $200,000 would be reduced to $190,000, leading to lower tax cuts for those Australians. Under the new tax band, Australians earning more than $190,000 will get $4,418 less than they would have received under the original stage three tax cuts. However, Australians earning between $45,001 and $135,000 will be $932 better off under the new cuts. The Prime Minister vowed several times in the run-up to the last election that he would stick to the third phase of the former coalition government’s tax cuts. He is expected to give further details of the changes at the National Press Club on Thursday.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Donald Trump is projected to WIN the 2024 New Hampshire Republican primary: Former president defeats Nikki Haley in first sweep of two early voting states in nearly 50 years

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Trump wins New Hampshire primary minutes after polls close

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Joe Biden wins primary election in New Hampshire despite not even being on the ballot

    Jan 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    How Australians will be affected by the Prime Minister’s third phase of tax cuts

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Donald Trump is projected to WIN the 2024 New Hampshire Republican primary: Former president defeats Nikki Haley in first sweep of two early voting states in nearly 50 years

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Trump wins New Hampshire primary minutes after polls close

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Joe Biden wins primary election in New Hampshire despite not even being on the ballot

    Jan 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy