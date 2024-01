Getty

Country singer Chris Young was booked on several misdemeanors after he allegedly assaulted a Tennessee Alcohol and Beverage Control officer who was checking IDs at a Nashville bar.

An arrest affidavit says Young had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words during the Monday night confrontation at the Dawg House that ended with him being marched out in handcuffs.

Young—who recently announced his ninth and biggest studio album—has not yet commented on the fracas.

