Fatalities Confirmed After Canadian Plane Crash

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Officials are preparing a mass casualty protocol after a passenger plane crashed along the Alberta boundary in Canada.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of deaths, however chief coroner of the Northwest Territories Garth Eggenberger confirmed to The Daily Beast that a number of passengers had been killed in the crash near Fort Smith Tuesday morning.

“The NWT Coroner Service has dispatched a team to Fort Smith who will be working with our investigative partners, the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board,” Eggenberger said.

