Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    News

    Fatalities Confirmed After Canadian Plane Crash

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , ,
    Fatalities Confirmed After Canadian Plane Crash

    Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Officials are preparing a mass casualty protocol after a passenger plane crashed along the Alberta boundary in Canada.

    Authorities have not confirmed the number of deaths, however chief coroner of the Northwest Territories Garth Eggenberger confirmed to The Daily Beast that a number of passengers had been killed in the crash near Fort Smith Tuesday morning.

    “The NWT Coroner Service has dispatched a team to Fort Smith who will be working with our investigative partners, the RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board,” Eggenberger said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: UN chief warns Israel’s rejection of two-state solution threatens global peace

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    WATCH: Trump Speaks After NH Primary Win

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    CMT Reveals 2024 Next Women of Country at Nashville Showcase

    Jan 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: UN chief warns Israel’s rejection of two-state solution threatens global peace

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    WATCH: Trump Speaks After NH Primary Win

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    CMT Reveals 2024 Next Women of Country at Nashville Showcase

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    The Golden State Warriors will have Dejan Milojevic’s initials on their jerseys and on the court for the remainder of the season in honor of the Serbian coach following his shocking death last week.

    Jan 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy