Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Donald Trump on his way to victory in New Hampshire

    Donald Trump on his way to victory in New Hampshire

    The first figures from the Republican primaries in New Hampshire indicate a close result, but a clear victory for Donald Trump. The polling station doors in Derry, New Hampshire have just closed. The race that will determine the Republican candidate on the ballot hinges on just two contenders: Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. It will be difficult for Ms. Haley to continue her campaign if she is unable to closely match Trump’s dominance. The South Carolina primaries are a month away, with Super Tuesday in March.

    News

    🔴 Live: UN chief warns Israel’s rejection of two-state solution threatens global peace

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    WATCH: Trump Speaks After NH Primary Win

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    CMT Reveals 2024 Next Women of Country at Nashville Showcase

    Jan 24, 2024

