Fox News

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade spoke with former President Donald Trump ahead of his final rally in New Hampshire Monday night in a softball interview for the ages.

Speaking to Trump aboard his plane, Kilmeade said the aircraft was “fantastic,” and then asked about a government plane that Trump used for four years.

“As much as you love this plane, how is it different from another plane you’re aspiring to get back on: Air Force One?”

Read more at The Daily Beast.