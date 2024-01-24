The Golden State Warriors will have Dejan Milojevic’s initials on their jerseys and on the court for the remainder of the season in honor of the Serbian coach following his shocking death last week.

Dejan Milojevic died after a heart attack in a Salt Lake City restaurant last week

The team will wear its initials on its jerseys and field for the rest of the season

The Golden State Warriors will wear ‘DM’ patches on their jerseys for the remainder of the NBA season as a tribute to coach Dejan Milojevic, who tragically died last week.

The Serbian assistant coach suffered a heart attack while having dinner in Salt Lake City with his fellow Warriors coaches and some players before the game against the Jazz.

The incident occurred at Valter’s Osteria, a popular Italian restaurant frequented by NBA teams, and the Warriors postponed two games in the days following the incident.

Milojevic, 46, was part of the coaching staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship.

As a tribute, Steve Kerr’s team will also have ‘DM’ painted on the court during all remaining home games at Chase Center.

“It’s hard to describe the week: heartbreaking and devastating,” Kerr he told reporters on Monday while wearing a t-shirt that said “BROTHER” in Serbian. “It’s the saddest thing I’ve ever been involved in in the NBA.

‘Where we lose someone who is so close to us and, more importantly, see their family suffer. So this last week has been… full of all of the above. The shock, the excitement, the extreme outpouring of love from around the world.

“He was just a guy who constantly saw the good in people and the joy in life… when you get to a season that lasts seven to nine months, that’s exactly the kind of person I want to be around every day.” days.’ Kerr later added about Milojevic.

“We have a better idea of ​​what Deki meant to his countrymen,” Kerr said.

Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic, also Serbian, dedicated his team’s victory last Wednesday to his late friend.

And reigning NBA champion Nikola Jokic also paid tribute to Milojevic, posting a photo of himself with the coach and writing: ‘Deki, rest in peace! My deepest condolences to the family!’

Kerr, who lost his own father when he was 18, said he understood what Milojevic’s children, Nikola and Masa, were going through.

“It’s a little crazy, but Friday marked 40 years since my father died,” he said. told reporters.

Kerr added that “Deki had an amazing way of being very direct and honest without threatening anyone. Sometimes those coaching meetings can get contentious…he always had a twinkle in his eye and a laugh even when he challenged us, especially when He challenged the rest of the group.’

Warriors big man Kevon Looney Also he said“His English wasn’t always the best, so he didn’t know how to sugarcoat anything.” Whenever he wasn’t being aggressive, he wasn’t bouncing or boxing; It’s a bad word, but he said, “Don’t be soft.”

“I always told him, ‘You’re the only person I let talk to me like that.’”

Kerr also thanked NBA commissioner Adam Silver for postponing two of the Warriors’ games last week following Milojevic’s death.

“There’s no way any of us could have gone out on a court and played a basketball game,” he said.

The Warriors’ next game is against the Hawks on Wednesday.