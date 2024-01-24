CMT Reveals 2024 Next Women of Country at Nashville Showcase

CMT introduced the 14 emerging artists named this year’s Next Women in Country during a showcase event at City Winery Nashville.

For more than a decade, the program has highlighted and supported the development of female talent. The Rising Star Class of 2024 is: Anne Wilson, Denitia, Ella Langley, Emily Ann Roberts, HunterGirl, Karley Scott Collins, Kylie Frey, Lauren Watkins, Madeline Merlo, Mae Estes, Tanner Adell, The Castellows, Tigirlily Gold and Twinnie .

This year’s lineup was announced during an invitation-only event and was co-hosted by CMT’s Leslie Fram and singer-songwriter Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry. The duo was joined by special guest Colbie Caillat, and all three will participate as Next Women of Country mentors.

“It is an honor and a privilege to welcome this latest group of artists to CMT’s Next Women of Country,” said Fram. “For the past 10 years, this franchise has represented the best and brightest new talent in all of country music and this year is no exception. From the United Kingdom and Canada to California and the Deep South, these women all have their own unique stories to tell and we look forward to presenting them to CMT audiences in creative and meaningful ways.”

Fram also announced a new year-long partnership with singer-songwriter collective Song Suffragettes to work toward “greater parity for underrepresented female voices in our format.”

Over the course of the year, artists will appear on CMT platforms, in addition to multi-platform opportunities with MTV, and engage in advocacy efforts focused on voter registration and mental health.

With these new additions, 125 female acts have been part of Next Women of Country, according to CMT. Some of those alumni include Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Maren Morris.

A special episode of CMT Hot 20 Countdown celebrating the class of 2024 is scheduled to air on February 10.