Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary and Immediately Starts Complaining

Mike Segar/Reuters

Despite claiming that “I don’t get too angry; I get even,” during his victory speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday night, Donald Trump sure seemed peeved by the day’s events.

Trump may have won the primary by “double-digit” margins, but his speech was in stark contrast to that of his Iowa victory speech, in which he claimed “this is the time now for everybody in our country to come together.”

Despite the apparent success, the former president on Tuesday night appeared dour and angry in equal measure.

