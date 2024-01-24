David Beckwith, publicist and guardian of Graceland, dies at 67

David Beckwith, the veteran publicist whose greatest achievement was his work representing Elvis Presley’s Graceland museum since its opening more than four decades ago, has died. He was 67 years old.

Beckwith died Friday in Phoenix after his hip replacement surgery was followed by sepsis, fellow publicist Lynn Weiss announced.

Beckwith also represented Wolfgang Puck, his annual Governors Ball dinner at the Academy Awards, and Spago for many years. With chef and agent Swifty Lazar, she hosted an excellent dinner at Spago for industry heavyweights who weren’t at the Oscars, complete with a big-screen TV for them to watch the show.

When Presley’s home in Memphis, Tennessee, opened to the public for the first time in July 1982, Beckwith helped manage the more than 700 members of the media there for the inaugural press conference with Priscilla Presley. He continued his work with Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises until his death.

Born April 28, 1956 in Albion, Nebraska, Beckwith graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Oregon. He began his career in 1979 at Rogers & Cowan and three years later launched his own business, The Beckwith Co.

In 1979, an agreement was reached for Moet & Chandon to serve as sponsor and exclusive champagne of the Golden Globes, with magnums placed on all tables and the label in a visible location. It remains the official champagne of the awards ceremony.

The publicist also represented Freddie Gershon and Music Theater International along with the Kennedy Center and Stephen Sondheim’s annual faculty entertainment attorney fellowship.

Beckwith was a pioneer in the LGBTQ+ community, serving on the local and national boards of the Human Rights Campaign, and was instrumental in the creation of Outfest Los Angeles, the largest LGBTQ+ film festival in the world.

She is survived by Dietrich Nelson, her partner of 42 years and husband of 15 years, and her pets Edie, Arlen, Daisy and Doris.