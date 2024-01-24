CNN and MSNBC Forced to Fact Check Error-Riddled Trump Victory Speech

MSNBC

Donald Trump’s numerous false claims after winning the New Hampshire GOP primary Tuesday prompted cable networks to issue lengthy fact-checks of the notoriously truth-averse former president.

MSNBC, which had opted not to take Trump’s Iowa caucus victory speech live, this time went another route, with Rachel Maddow explaining: “This is a decision that we revisit constantly and that we will revisit constantly.”

After noting that Trump’s tone after Iowa seemed less charged than usual, she said that tuning into his comments in New Hampshire will allow viewers to “see how he uses this moment, at least at first.”

