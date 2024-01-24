MrBeast, the king of YouTube, is setting his sights on the Chinese market

YouTube megastar MrBeast uploaded his first video on Chinese video-sharing site Bilibili on Tuesday.

Dave Kotinsky via Getty Images; Wang Jianfeng/VCG via Getty Images

MrBeast is setting his eyes on the Chinese market. The YouTube megastar uploaded his first video on Chinese video-sharing site Bilibili.He’s also looking to join TikTok sister-app Douyin and micro-blogging site Weibo this year.

MrBeast is the reigning king of YouTube, but the megastar appears to be looking to make his mark on China next.

On Tuesday, the YouTube sensation, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, uploaded his first video on Chinese video-sharing site Bilibili.

“Thank you for watching my videos, so happy to be finally on Bilibili,” MrBeast wrote in a comment pinned to his debut video.

The 90-second video acts as a primer to Donaldson’s filmography, stitching together the various videos he has uploaded to YouTube. Donaldson’s maiden post on Bilibili has been viewed over 4 million times and received 351,000 likes to date.

Donaldson’s video has been received warmly by many people on the Chinese platform.

“Helping everyone to ask a question here, when will you be coming to China?” one user wrote in a comment.

“Anything is possible,” Donaldson replied.

Eyal Baumel, who is overseeing Donaldson’s entry into the Chinese market, told Bloomberg that Donaldson chose to make his online debut on Bilibili due to the platform’s similarities to YouTube.

Chinese fans launched Donaldson’s Bilibili account last year, Baumel said. Donaldson and his team have since taken it over.

Donaldson is looking to join other Chinese social media platforms this year, including TikTok sister app Douyin and micro-blogging site Weibo, Baumel told Bloomberg.

Donaldson is the world’s most popular YouTuber, with over 234 million subscribers to his channel. According to Forbes, his company earned an estimated $82 million in revenue between June 2022 and June 2023.

Donaldson has recently demonstrated interest in expanding his media empire. The YouTuber uploaded his first video on X, formerly Twitter, on January 15.

On Monday, Donaldson said his first X video made $263,655 in revenue. The 16-minute video has been viewed over 165 million times and reposted over 56,000 times to date.

Representatives for Donaldson and Bilibili did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

