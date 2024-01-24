Woolworths CEO’s desperate letter over Australia Day stance has been leaked – and exposes the real reason it isn’t celebrated in stores

<!–

A leaked letter from Woolworths’ CEO to staff has explained why stores put up banners for Diwali and Chinese New Year – despite having none for Australia Day.

The supermarket giant shocked customers earlier this month when it announced it would not stock any products on January 26 due to declining demand and daytime sensitivities.

The decision sparked public outrage, with staff receiving a barrage of negative and hurtful comments and abuse from customers online, and even calls for a boycott from opposition leader Peter Dutton.

Many also called out the supermarket chain for putting up banners celebrating Chinese New Year and Diwali but ignoring our national holiday.

In the leaked internal letter, obtained by Daily Mail Australia, Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci addressed staff about the reasoning behind the decision.

“Why do we put up banners for other cultural events/days of significance like Lunar New Year or Diwali, but not for our own national holiday,” he tells the staff.

“Celebrations like Diwali and Lunar New Year are often about connection and food, and as a company we are committed to supporting these types of events and occasions for our customers and our team.

The South African-born CEO also addressed rumors that staff would not be allowed to dress up in Australia Day attire.

“Like other events such as Christmas or Easter, we support our team by dressing up or wearing themed shirts to respectfully celebrate Australia Day, January 26,” he explained. “As always, we must be careful not to offend others.

Since Woolworths announced its Australia Day stance, two stores have been vandalized with pro-Australia Day graffiti and there has been a 50 per cent increase in rudeness or aggression towards employees, according to Mr Banducci.

He told staff he was “deeply sorry” they had to endure the reaction.

“I would like to personally apologize to all of you for the way our merchandising decision was received – and how it resulted in hurtful and inappropriate responses directed at you, our team members,” Mr. Banducci wrote.

“I know many of you have received negative and aggressive comments – and in some cases taken action. I am deeply sorry that you are being subjected to that.”

Mr Banducci reiterated that sales of Australia Day merchandise have been declining for a number of years and the space they take up on shelves has already started to shrink.

“In recent years, these sales have fallen to less than $1,000 per supermarket in the month of January. BIG W has not sold Australia Day merchandise for a number of years,” he said.

“Rather than stocking these imported products, Woolworths Supermarkets is focused on continuing to celebrate the best of Australian fresh food during Australia Day long weekend gatherings with family and friends.

‘We believe in every Australian’s right to celebrate the day in a way that is meaningful to them, and we remain committed to looking after all our customers and our team and ensuring they feel safe and included when they walk through our doors.”

He also revealed that the supermarket chain was working with the Australia Day Council “to seek advice on the evolved meaning of Australia Day, January 26, and how these are balanced with respect for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the diverse communities living today.” the day shapes Australia.’

In addition, the company worked with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander team to develop an approach “that feels inclusive but also respectful.”

Mr Banducci has personally received more than 3,000 emails from members of the public since the decision not to stock Australia Day merchandise.

Despite the backlash, he said there was “not really” any sign of a boycott of Woolworths.

Other retailers including Aldi and Kmart have also revealed they will not stock Australia Day merchandise, but rival supermarket chain Coles will continue to sell the items.