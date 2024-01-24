Jimmy Kimmel Slams Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Over Fawning Interview

ABC

Jimmy Kimmel relentlessly mocked Fox News host Brian Kilmeade for fawning over GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

On Monday, the Fox & Friends co-host caught up with Trump in New Hampshire just ahead of his latest rally and couldn’t help himself from commenting on Trump’s appearance; most notably, his apparent weight loss. “You look like you’re in fighting shape,” Kilmeade gushed. “How much weight did you lose?”

Trump responded with his trademark aggrandizing, telling Kilmeade that he had dropped “maybe 15, maybe 20” pounds. When Kilmeade demanded to know Trump’s secret, the former/aspiring president explained that he had lost the weight “the hard way,” adding that he had been “so busy that I haven’t been able to eat much.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.