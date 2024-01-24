Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Slams Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Over Fawning Interview

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Jimmy Kimmel Slams Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Over Fawning Interview

    ABC

    Jimmy Kimmel relentlessly mocked Fox News host Brian Kilmeade for fawning over GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

    On Monday, the Fox & Friends co-host caught up with Trump in New Hampshire just ahead of his latest rally and couldn’t help himself from commenting on Trump’s appearance; most notably, his apparent weight loss. “You look like you’re in fighting shape,” Kilmeade gushed. “How much weight did you lose?”

    Trump responded with his trademark aggrandizing, telling Kilmeade that he had dropped “maybe 15, maybe 20” pounds. When Kilmeade demanded to know Trump’s secret, the former/aspiring president explained that he had lost the weight “the hard way,” adding that he had been “so busy that I haven’t been able to eat much.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Local Colorado newspaper slams 41-year-old thief who stole HUNDREDS of documents that published story about police chief’s stepson ‘violently raping 17-year-old girl’

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Phillip Island: Three dead and one fighting for life after swimmers pulled out of the beach’s water

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    In another blow to Boeing, a Delta Airlines 757 jet lost a wheel under its nose just before takeoff from Atlanta

    Jan 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Local Colorado newspaper slams 41-year-old thief who stole HUNDREDS of documents that published story about police chief’s stepson ‘violently raping 17-year-old girl’

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Phillip Island: Three dead and one fighting for life after swimmers pulled out of the beach’s water

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    In another blow to Boeing, a Delta Airlines 757 jet lost a wheel under its nose just before takeoff from Atlanta

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Jimmy Kimmel Slams Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Over Fawning Interview

    Jan 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy