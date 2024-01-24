Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Phillip Island: Three dead and one fighting for life after swimmers pulled out of the beach’s water

    By Daily Mail Australia Reporter

    Published: 01:45 EST, January 24, 2024 | Updated: 02:04 EST, January 24, 2024

    Three people have died and another is fighting for life after being pulled from the water on a Phillip Island beach.

    Three women and a man were unresponsive when they were rescued around 3:30 p.m. near Forrest Caves, an unguarded beach in the southeast of the island.

    Two women in their 20s and a man in his 40s received CPR on the beach but died.

    A major emergency occurs at Forrest Caves, an unguarded beach in the southeast of the island

    A third woman in her 20s was taken to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

    Victoria Police said the deaths were not suspicious.

    A report will be prepared for the coroner.

    More to come.

