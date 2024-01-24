Local Colorado newspaper slams 41-year-old thief who stole HUNDREDS of documents that published story about police chief’s stepson ‘violently raping 17-year-old girl’

A Colorado newspaper harshly criticized the thief behind the mysterious disappearance of hundreds of copies of its newspaper the day it published the story about the son of the city’s police chief accused of violently raping a 17-year-old girl.

Ouray Police Chief Jeff Wood’s stepson Nate Dieffenderffer, along with co-defendants Gabriel Trujillo and Ashton Whittington, have been accused of raping a girl in the family’s home while the police officer slept.

The Ouray Plaindealer was the first to report the arrest. But on the same day the story broke, hundreds of copies of the newspaper were stolen across the city.

Paul Choate, 41, was identified as the robber by the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after he turned himself in to police.

In a statement published Monday, the newspaper said the man had a long-standing “grudge” against the publication and, when he did not apologize for his actions, they decided to press charges.

Choate was criticized by journalists for attempting to suppress “the public’s right to knowledge and freedom of the press.”

The statement read: “We understand that the person who took the newspapers was upset by the story about the sexual assault that allegedly occurred at the Ouray Police Chief’s home.

“We want to be transparent with you about how and why we reported this story, even if you disagree with our decision to do so.”

Choate told the newspaper he did what he did to protect the victim in the case. But he also criticized other stories written about local issues.

The paper said: “In short, Paul Choate had a grudge against the Plaindealer before we wrote this story.

‘And when we spoke to him about the newspaper theft, he alternated between saying he was sorry and lashing out at us for doing our job. We considered not reporting his name, for fear of further harm to those involved in the case.

‘But Paul Choate eliminated that option when he called the largest television station in Colorado and confessed, and a journalist from that outlet announced that he had contacted them and that they would report the name after they subpoenaed him.

‘Paul Choate’s decision to steal the newspapers created a situation in which he has caused further harm.

‘If Paul Choate had seemed genuinely apologetic, we wouldn’t have pressed charges. The fact is that he attempted to prevent others from reading a story about a reported felony in Ouray County.

“It backfired, and now that story has spread much further than it would have if he hadn’t tried to suppress the public’s right to know and freedom of the press.”

Choate was issued a citation on Jan. 20 for petit larceny and “is not a member or relative of local law enforcement and is not associated with the defendants in the recent reported sexual assault,” according to the Sheriff’s department.

The documents were removed throughout the city on Thursday morning.

Initially, the newspaper believed he was being silenced in an attempt to suppress the story.

‘If you were hoping to silence or intimidate us, you failed miserably. We’ll find out who did this. And another press run is imminent,” co-editor Mike Wiggins wrote in X.

However, Choate revealed that he was the culprit in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“I want the public to know that I was the culprit in the Ouray Plaindealer robbery,” Choate posted on his account.

‘I turned myself in at the sheriff’s office and returned the papers to the Plaindealer.

He added: “I offered to compensate for the damage I caused.”

In a subsequent post on Monday, Choate explained that “on the afternoon of January 18, I learned that an article would be published the next morning.”

‘My motivation behind this is to bring to light that no details in victims’ statements and interviews should be published without their consent.

‘Specifically, I was horrified by the graphic details reported; I would never want this information to come out about someone I care about.

“It was irresponsible to post this without the victim’s consent and without links to resources.”

And he added: ‘I want to highlight that the first article published in the newspaper’s edition from January 4 to 10 provided sufficient and well-written information about the case without delving into explicit details and re-victimizing the girl involved.’

The newspaper’s report detailed graphic allegations of sexual assault contained in the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s affidavit for arrests in the case.

Hours after Colorado’s published a story about the alleged violent sexual assault of a teenage girl at the police chief’s home, hundreds of copies of the newspaper were stolen from nearly every newspaper rack in the county. Pictured: Ouray County Plaindealer Newspaper Rack

The Ouray County Plaindealer first reported the arrests. Nearly all copies of the issue were stolen from Ouray County shelves after the report.

The 17-year-old accuser told investigators that she screamed and fought while being raped at least three times in a bedroom and a bathroom by two different people on May 14, 2023.

At the time of the alleged attack, Wittington had just turned 18 and they were celebrating his birthday, while Trujillo was 19 and Dieffenderffer was days away from turning 18.

The accuser described how he joined the three men at Dieffenderffer’s home and drank some mineral water and gin, before passing out on a bed in the house.

She said she woke up to find her clothes taken off and Dieffenderffer on top of her, having sex with her. She said she tried to fight back but was stopped.

She said one of the suspects was laughing, but another was sitting in a chair looking “horrified” but was unable to help her.

The accuser later said two different people took her down the hallway to a bathroom and raped her.

“I remember really trying to scream for someone to hear me and I screamed because of how painful it was,” she told investigators.

He said he fell in and out of consciousness and broke a tooth on the bathroom floor while his head was being held.

The accuser said that when she regained consciousness, she fled the house around 4:30 a.m., but could not find her clothes and grabbed a sweatshirt from a pile of dirty clothes.

The sweatshirt was later identified as belonging to Police Chief Wood, who has not been charged in the case or accused of wrongdoing.

After contacting a friend, the accuser went to the hospital that same day for a sexual assault examination, during which evidence was collected.

An Ouray County Sheriff’s Office investigator took an initial report at the hospital, but the case was later referred to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, presumably to eliminate conflicts of interest.

Investigators say DNA evidence from a vaginal swab matched Trujillo, and Dieffenderffer matched genetic material recovered from a bite mark.

Trujillo spoke to investigators and said he and Dieffenderffer had a prior “three-way” consensual sexual relationship, according to the affidavit.

He claimed he was just a “witness” to the events of May 14, saying Dieffenderffer and the accuser went to the bathroom and came out 10 minutes later fully dressed “and everything seemed fine.”

Additionally, he called the teen a “pathological liar” and an attention seeker, according to the report.