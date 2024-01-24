Dozens of civilians killed and injured in Gaza as Israeli aggression marks 110 days

NNA – Dozens of civilians today were killed and others were injured, in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.nbsp;

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that three displaced people were killed, and two others were injured, after Israeli fighter jets targeted the northern gate of the Red Crescent headquarters in Khan Younis.

According to medical sources, at least 50 people were killed and nearly 120 injured after Israeli airstrikes shelled the western areas of Khan Younis during the past 24 hours.

Doctors Without Borders expressed its concern for the safety of those inside Nasser Hospital, due to the ongoing shelling in its vicinity, stressing that they must be protected and allowed to leave if they want.nbsp;

The organization said it is impossible for the wounded individuals to reach the organization as a result of the ongoing shelling.

The number of people killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7 has risen to around 25,450. At least 63,000 people were wounded, mostly children and women, while thousands of others are reported missing.–WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.