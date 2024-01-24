Intensive enemy reconnaissance, incendiary shelling persist in southern Lebanon

NNA – Intensive Israeli enemy reconnaissance flights on Wednesday persisted over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts throughout the past night and into Weekend morning.nbsp;

Meanwhile, the enemy continues to unleash incendiary shells to ignite fires in the forests adjacent to the Blue Line at the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, and Alma al-Shaab.nbsp;

The enemy initiated the firing at around 10 pm, launching a series of direct and sporadic shells on the outskirts of the southern villages of Dhaira, Yarin, and Marwahin. Additionally, illuminating bombs were dropped over the bordering villages.

R.H.