Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Intensive enemy reconnaissance, incendiary shelling persist in southern Lebanon

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Intensive Israeli enemy reconnaissance flights on Wednesday persisted over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts throughout the past night and into Weekend morning.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, the enemy continues to unleash incendiary shells to ignite fires in the forests adjacent to the Blue Line at the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Naqoura, Jabal al-Labouneh, and Alma al-Shaab.nbsp;

    The enemy initiated the firing at around 10 pm, launching a series of direct and sporadic shells on the outskirts of the southern villages of Dhaira, Yarin, and Marwahin. Additionally, illuminating bombs were dropped over the bordering villages.

    ===========R.H.

    By

