Bou Habib at UN Security Council: Sustainable peace unattainable without justice for Palestinians; Lebanon rejects war

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Wednesday delivered a speech at the ministerial meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York, addressing the situation in the Middle East.nbsp;

Despite challenging circumstances, Bou Habib expressed gratitude for the gathering, initiated by France and other friendly nations, to discuss and exchange ideas on enhancing security and stability in the Middle East.nbsp;

Acknowledging the crucial role of UNIFIL forces, the Foreign Minister emphasized the need for their continued efforts in establishing security and stability in southern Lebanon.

Reflecting on the region#39;s historical conflicts, Bou Habib stressed the enduring importance of finding a definitive solution to the Palestinian issue, asserting that it is key to peace and security in the Middle East. He called on global leaders to press Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian, Lebanese, and Syrian territories, emphasizing the necessity of recognizing international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Expressing concern about Israeli threats and actions, particularly in Gaza, the Minister warned that such actions could fuel extremism and intensify the conflict. He criticized the West#39;s silence on the humanitarian consequences of Israel#39;s actions and urged a commitment to human rights principles.nbsp;

Bou Habib also highlighted escalating events in the Red Sea, Iraq, Syria, and southern Lebanon, emphasizing the risk of miscalculation and the potential for the entire region to descend into chaos.

While expressing anxiety about the conflict#39;s potential spread, the Minister saw a historical opportunity for sustainable peace along Lebanon#39;s southern borders.nbsp;

ldquo;Lebanon, having experienced the bitterness of war, opts for peace and stability, as demonstrated since UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in 2006. Despite disruptions caused by the Gaza war, Lebanon remains committed to peace and stability, emphasizing the importance of international support in achieving regional tranquility,rdquo; Bou Habib affirmed.nbsp;

The Foreign Minister then outlined a comprehensive vision for achieving sustainable security in southern Lebanon during his address at the United Nations Security Council. The key points of the vision include:

1. Defining the internationally recognized southern Lebanese border, established in 1923 between Lebanon and Palestine, reaffirmed in the 1949 armistice agreement, and acknowledged in relevant international resolutions. The completion of delineating the 13 disputed border points is aimed at Israel#39;s withdrawal to internationally recognized borders.

2. A definitive halt to Israeli violations, totaling around 30,000 breaches since 2006, respecting Lebanon#39;s sovereignty by land, sea, and air. Additionally, the commitment not to use Lebanese airspace for attacks on Syrian territory.

3. Support from the United Nations and friendly nations to empower the Lebanese government in extending its authority over all Lebanese territories. This involves strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces, especially south of the Litani River, ensuring no weapons without Lebanese government approval.

4. Facilitating the safe return of displaced individuals from border areas since October 7, 2023.

5. Cessation of the war on Gaza to pave the way for a long-term solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, following relevant UN resolutions.

Minister Bou Habib concluded his speech by urging a genuine opportunity for peace, emphasizing the need to avoid further wars, conflicts, and destruction. He stressed the importance of seizing the historical opportunity for lasting peace, security, prosperity, and development in the Middle East, warning of the repercussions if a comprehensive and just solution is not achieved.nbsp;

Bou Habib also held meetings with French and Austrian foreign ministers, highlighting the challenges posed by the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon and advocating for a comprehensive approach to address the root causes of the conflict. Additionally, he engaged in consultations with Jordan#39;s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, discussing the latest developments in Gaza and the region, emphasizing the urgency of halting and addressing the underlying causes of the conflict.nbsp;

Bou Habib also had an audience with Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Ccedil;avuşoğlu, with who he discussed the importance of Palestinian unity as a fundamental step toward reclaiming rights and establishing the promised Palestinian state.

