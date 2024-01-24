Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Security Update: Enemy artillery shelling targets number of southern Lebanese towns

    By

    Jan 24, 2024

    NNA – Since ten minutes past ten on Wednesday the outskirts of the southern Lebanese towns of Alma al-Shaab and Tayr Harfa have been subjected to Israeli enemy artillery shelling.

    Simultaneously, the outskirts of the southern town of Naqoura are currently under artillery fire.

    The Israeli enemyrsquo;s artillery shelling has also been renewed in the Labouneh-Naqoura region.nbsp;

    Earlier on Wednesday, the enemy targeted the town southern town of KfarKila with phosphorus shells.

