Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    News

    U.S. Blasts Iran-Linked Groups With Back-to-Back Strikes in Yemen and Iraq

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , ,
    U.S. Blasts Iran-Linked Groups With Back-to-Back Strikes in Yemen and Iraq

    U.S. Central Command X via Reuters

    The U.S. military unleashed a new wave of strikes early Wednesday targeting the missiles of Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen just hours after a separate American operation struck facilities in Iraq linked to groups which injured U.S. troops over the weekend, the Pentagon said.

    The strikes in Yemen at 2:30 a.m. local time are just the latest attempt to deter the rebels from disrupting commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthis have vowed to continue attacking vessels until Israel ends its war against Hamas in Gaza.

    In a statement, the Pentagon’s Central Command said the U.S. operation early Wednesday was against “two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch.” The missiles were deemed to present an “imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region,” the statement added, claiming the missiles were therefore destroyed in “self-defense.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed in Belgorod border region

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Biden to speak at United Auto Workers conference as he courts blue-collar vote in battleground states

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    ‘Australia deserves to be celebrated’: Tony Abbott tells people to overcome ‘national fear’

    Jan 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed in Belgorod border region

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Biden to speak at United Auto Workers conference as he courts blue-collar vote in battleground states

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    ‘Australia deserves to be celebrated’: Tony Abbott tells people to overcome ‘national fear’

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    I’m 41 and don’t know how to drive. People make fun of me, but I’m better off without a car.

    Jan 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy