Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott says people must overcome this ‘national fear’ and celebrate Australia Day. The former prime minister says Australians must “accept our history as it is”. “Both the overwhelmingly good and the bad,” he said. “I think it’s time to say that we’ve had this debate about Australia Day – it’s been won by the people who think Australia Day should stay on January 26. “On balance, Australia is an overwhelmingly good country that deserves to be celebrated. ”

