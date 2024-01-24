Man Convicted After Fatally Shooting Woman Who Pulled Into Wrong Driveway

WTEN / YouTube

A man who fatally shot a 20-year-old woman in a car that pulled into his driveway by mistake last year has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Kevin Monahan, 66, was also convicted on charges of reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence on Tuesday in connection with the incident that claimed the life of Kaylin Gillis outside his home in Hebron, New York, last April. Monahan fired two shots from a shotgun, one of which fatally struck Gillis in the neck as she sat in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her boyfriend.

Gillis and others had been heading to a party at a friend’s house when they became lost and mistakenly drove into Monahan’s driveway.

