Prince Edward Meets 192-Year-Old Tortoise and Blames Men for Screwing Up the World

Government of St Helena

Prince Edward has met a tortoise believed to be the world’s oldest land animal—after blaming men for not doing a better job of running the world.

Speaking to a group of female scientists at the British High Commission in Pretoria on Monday night, the king’s youngest brother, 59, said: “I know the world is not in a happy place at the moment. If I can be quite frank, men aren’t doing a very good job at the moment. So therefore I am not particularly happy about standing up here and speaking. But I will say there is more that binds us together, more that brings us together, than there is that separates us.”

Edward’s comments were posted online by South African news channel SABC.

Read more at The Daily Beast.